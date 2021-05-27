News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Police officers in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:08 PM May 27, 2021   
Pc Jamie Lewis and  Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Pc Jamie Lewis and Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

Two Metropolitan Police officers have appeared in court charged with sharing photographs of two murdered sisters while at the crime scene in Kingsbury.

Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, of Colchester, Essex, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (May 27) charged with misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 last year.

The officers, both of the North East Command Unit, had been assigned to protect the scene after Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death at Fryent Country Park in the early hours of June 6.

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Met Police

Social worker Ms Henry, from Brent, and photographer Ms Smallman, who lived in Harrow, had met friends the previous evening to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday.

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Met Police

Jaffer appeared in the dock wearing a blue sweater over a checked shirt and black facemask, next to Lewis, dressed in a smart dark suit with a waistcoat over a white shirt and burgundy tie.

Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is appearing charged wit

Pc Deniz Jaffer arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

Both confirmed their names, addresses and dates of birth during the brief hearing.

The charge, which was not read out in court, states each officer “misconducted” himself “in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by without authorisation, entering a crime scene he had been assigned to protect, sending information about his attendance at the scene to members of the public via WhatsApp and taking photographs of the crime scene”.

Pc Jamie Lewis arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is appearing charged with

Pc Jamie Lewis arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey on June 24, where the officers will be expected to formally enter pleas.

Jaffar and Lewis were both granted unconditional bail.

The pair were arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog into allegations they took “non-official and inappropriate photographs” of the crime scene before sharing them on WhatsApp.

Most Read

  1. 1 Circuits blow in rail tunnel, injuring engineer in Kilburn building above
  2. 2 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
  3. 3 Surge testing locations in Brent revealed after Covid Indian variant detected
  1. 4 Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation
  2. 5 Son's call for answers over former Guinness brewery worker's death
  3. 6 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  4. 7 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom
  5. 8 Letter: Scepticism over future of Kilburn Square
  6. 9 Brent defers Dollis Hill warehouse application after committee rejects plan
  7. 10 Police officers in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters

Jaffer and Lewis were both suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year and charged last month.

The watchdog is also carrying a separate inquiry into how the Met handled calls from worried relatives and friends of missing Ms Smallman and Ms Henry before their bodies were discovered on June 7.

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, is facing trial at the Old Bailey in June, accused of the sisters’ murders.

Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, chief executive of Yellow Chilli in Wembley

Food and Drink

Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Coronavirus

Covid surge testing in Brent as Indian variant detected

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Kingsbury HIgh School (Picture: Google)

Education News

Kingsbury school investigates alleged staff comment on Middle East crisis

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
UK year 4 Mathletics winner, nine-year-old Rayan, from Alperton

Education News

Alperton schoolboy crowned UK 'mathlete' winner

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon