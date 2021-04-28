Published: 3:29 PM April 28, 2021

Two police officers have been charged with misconduct in public office in connection with photographs taken of two sisters stabbed to death in Kingsbury.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park on June 7.

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Met Police

The sisters had been killed in the early hours of June 6 last year, after they were the last people left at an outdoor celebration celebrating Bibaa's birthday on June 5.

It is alleged inappropriate photographs of the sisters were taken at the crime scene and shared on WhatsApp.

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Met Police

PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, based on the North East Command, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 27 for their first hearing both charged with one count of misconduct in public office.

The CPS London Complex Casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

On June 17 the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) was informed of allegations that "non-official and inappropriate photographs had been taken by police at the crime scene" in the park, in relation to the fatal stabbings.

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) made a referral to the IOPC, which launched an independent investigation.

PC Jaffer and PC Lewis were arrested on June 22 by the IOPC and subsequently released under investigation.

A file was referred by the IOPC to the CPS, who took the decision to charge both officers.

Commander Paul Betts, DPS, said: "These are extremely serious charges and we thank the IOPC for their work to get to this point.

"Throughout their investigation we have remained resolute in our efforts to provide every support to their enquiries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of Bibaa and Nicole, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring.

"We know the public will share our outrage, but I would ask that space is now given to allow the judicial process to run its proper course.

"It is not appropriate for us to initiate any internal investigations against the officers at this stage as this could impact on that process.”

Danyal Hussein, 19, from Blackheath, has been charged with murdering both of the sisters, and is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on June 7.