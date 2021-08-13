News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man and teenage girl arrested after guns found in Church End and Roundwood

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:51 PM August 13, 2021   
A driver has had a suspected seizure at the wheel of a car in Willesden

A driver has had a suspected seizure at the wheel of a car in Willesden - Credit: Archant

A 16-year-old girl and man in his 30s have been arrested after three loaded guns and ammunition were found in Church End and Roundwood.

Officers from Specialist Crime North executed a search warrant at an address in Creukhorne Road on August 12.

During the search, officers recovered three loaded handguns and more than 200 rounds of ammunition, Scotland Yard said.

A 16-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were arrested at the address on suspicion of various firearms-related offences.

They remain in custody at a police station in north London.

This is the latest in a string of successful seizures made by the Met, coming only a week after Commissioner Cressida Dick joined Mayor Sadiq Khan on an operation targeting gun crime and gang activity in east London.

The operation, part of ongoing work across the capital, followed a night of successful police activity, which saw the recovery of three firearms, ammunition and drugs in Chigwell, and a loaded shotgun, ammunition and four knives in Harlesden.

A total of 450 firearms were seized by the Metropolitan Police in 2020/2021 compared to 366 recovered in the previous financial year.

The trend is set to continue with 98 firearms seized in the first quarter of this financial year compared to 92 for the last one.

Det Chf Insp Rick Sewart said: “This seizure of three loaded and dangerous firearms, the latest in a string of successes, reflects the dedication of officers across the Met to tackling gun crime.

"The Met remains committed in its fight against violence, removing offensive weapons from our streets, bearing down on those involved and bringing them to justice.

“The Met continues to put pressure on those carrying dangerous weapons and dismantling gangs and organised criminal networks.

"We know that we are most effective when we police with the support of the public, working together to tackle those causing the most harm.

"The removal of firearms from the streets of London is a priority for us, so that we can protect and safeguard our communities.”

Brent News




