Published: 11:14 AM August 5, 2021

Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan set on targeting gun crime and gang activity - Credit: Met Police

A loaded shotgun, ammunition and knives were seized in Harlesden as part of a London wide crackdown on crime.

Local officers, supported by specialist colleagues, including firearms officers, have been targeting those suspected of carrying firearms and being involved in street gangs. The operation was led by the Met’s Viper teams.

In one incident, detectives recovered three firearms, ammunition and drugs in a commercial premises in Romford Road, Chigwell.

Four men, aged 20 to 55, were arrested and remain in custody.

Shotgun found in Harlesden - Credit: Met Police

In a second incident on August 4 at 12.20am, a loaded shotgun, ammunition and four knives were seized after officers responded to reports of a fight in Emerald Road, Harlesden.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested and several knives recovered following a search by officers and a dog unit.

A total of 450 firearms were seized in 2020/2021 compared to 366 the previous year.

In the first quarter of this financial year, 98 firearms were seized compared to 92 for the same period last year.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “The streets of London do not belong to those intent on violence, they belong to the public. We will never be complacent and our work to suppress shootings will not ease.”

In the week from July 26, 45 warrants were executed and 45 people arrested across London.

Items seized included eight firearms, 55 rounds of ammunition, several zombie knives, class A and class B drugs, stolen vehicles and cash.

In 2021, London has seen the lowest number of lethal barrelled discharges for 10 years, with 114 between January and July compared with 183 for the same time period the previous year.

Commander Dave McLaren, who oversees the Met’s response to gun crime, said: "We will keep working to make London a hostile place for the supply and transport of firearms.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Tackling violence and making our city safer is my number one priority and I’m determined to be tough on crime with support for the Met Police as they work to target the most serious offenders, remove lethal weapons from our streets and bear down on gang violence."

For information on how to report a suspected firearms discharge, or to give police information relating to firearms, call 999, tweet @MetCC or visiting www.met.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.