A murderer who stabbed a father to death for confronting him after he attacked his 15-year-old son has been jailed for life.

Marcus Griffiths, 43, of Cricklewood, stabbed 40-year-old Michael Fadayomi to death after he tried to defend his son from a knife attack at a bus stop in Willesden High Road on April 29 last year.

Griffiths was found guilty of murder, the attempted murder of Mr Fadayomi's son and having an offensive weapon at Harrow Crown Court in December.

He was sentenced at the same court today (April 28) with a minimum term of 32 years.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard that on the day of the murder Griffiths told a fellow bus passenger: “I’m going to f*****g kill someone today. If you’re not careful I’m going to kill you.”

Soon after, two 15-year-old boys boarded the 260 bus headed to Willesden High Road and sat near Griffiths on the top deck - who became aggressive towards them for no reason.

After the pair got off the bus at the next stop, Willesden Bus Garage, Griffiths followed them, and without warning began to attack Mr Fadayomi’s son with a lock knife.

The teenager managed to swerve the knife, which was directed at his head twice, and he and his friend ran off and called his father, who made his way to them.

After hearing about the attack Mr Fadayomi verbally confronted Griffiths who had boarded the stationary bus.

When he got off, Griffiths followed him and without warning, he attacked Mr Fadayomi from behind with a knife.

The fight spilled into the nearby Grill King Shop and Mr Fadayomi was stabbed multiple times with a fatal stab wound to his neck.

Paramedics were called but Mr Fadayomi died in front of his son shortly after.

Griffiths calmly made off from the murder scene, and was arrested at his home that evening.

Prosecutor Kristen Katsouris said: “This was an attack on a father who was looking out for his teenage son.

"Michael Fadayomi had simply wanted to protect his child and in doing so he lost his life. No child should have to witness the death of their parent in such cruel circumstances.

“During the trial Griffiths claimed that he had been acting in self-defence. When faced with the evidence, the jury were able to see through this story."