Killer Marcus Griffiths who murdered 40-year-old Michael Fadayomi at a bus stop in Brent - Credit: Met Police

A man has been convicted of murdering a father who died defending his son from a knife attack in Willesden.

On April 29, Michael Fadayomi died from stab wounds to the neck after trying to defend his son from a knife attack at a bus stop on Willesden High Road.

Marcus Griffiths, 42, of Hoveden Road in Cricklewood, was arrested later the same day and subsequently charged with murder and with being in possession of a bladed article.

He gave a 'no comment' interview upon arrest, and during a two-week trial at Harrow Crown Court, argued his actions were in self-defence.

Griffiths was found guilty of murder on Tuesday - November 30 - and was also convicted for the attempted murder of Mr Fadayomi's son and for possessing a knife in a public place.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

During those proceedings, jurors heard how Griffiths planned to kill someone on the day he went on to take Michael Fadayomi's life.

Griffiths could be overheard muttering 'I'm going to kill someone today' by a passenger who sat near him on a bus.

Michael Fadayomi who was murdered by Marcus Griffiths at a bus stop in Brent - Credit: Met Police

Mr Fadayomi's 15-year-old son sat near to Griffiths as he boarded the bus with his friend just after 5pm.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage and heard from witnesses who testified that Griffiths soon became aggressive towards them for no reason at all.

They got off at the next stop - Willesden Bus Garage in the High Road - but as they were waiting at the bus stop, Griffiths swung a knife towards the teenager's head.

He managed to avoid two blows and ran away, before calling his dad who lived nearby.

Mr Fadayomi rushed straight to the scene and remonstrated with Griffiths on the top deck of the bus where he was sitting.

As Mr Fadayomi walked away, Griffiths attacked him from behind, repeatedly stabbing him.

Blows to his neck severed an artery which caused fatal blood loss.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mr Fadayomi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officer, Det Con Rebecca Corser, said: "Nothing can be done to bring back a much-loved father, however I am glad the jury has seen through Griffiths' lies and he will now spend a long time in jail."