Man stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Published: 9:23 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM May 5, 2021

A 21-man was stabbed to death at Brent Cross Shopping Centre - Credit: David Nathan

A 21-year-old man has been stabbed to death following reports of a daylight brawl at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

Police were called to the centre at 6.45pm on Tuesday (May 4) following reports of a group of males fighting.

Officers found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed, Scotland Yard said.

London Air Ambulance was called to a fatal stabbing at Brent Cross Shopping Centre - Credit: David Nathan

First aid was started by officers and members of the public and the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were called.

Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the man died at the scene.

Efforts are under way to inform his next of kin.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

A second man, also believed to be aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Brent Cross Shopping Centre - Credit: David Nathan

The stabbing allegedly happened on the second floor of the shopping centre.

Police closed all doors and evacuated the floor according to one witness.

A person got stabbed at ⁦@brentcross_sc⁩ on around the ⁦@riverisland⁩ store at the 2nd floor.

Police has closed all stores and evacuated the floor. ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ #hendon pic.twitter.com/mYgi0zKCoL — Shneor Crombie™ (@MrShneor) May 4, 2021

Chf Supt Sara Leach said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who has been killed in this incident.

“I would like to offer my thanks to the members of the public who came to his aid. They showed considerable courage.

“Two people have been arrested and an investigation is already under way. We will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area through the rest of this evening and in the days to come.”

Officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward as the shopping centre was open at the time of the incident and it is likely that members of the public saw what happened.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference CAD6136/04MAY.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111