Brent Cross Shopping Centre stabbing victim named

Published: 9:56 AM May 6, 2021

The young man stabbed to death in Brent Cross Shopping Centre has been named as Gedeon Ngwendema as police make a third arrest.

Police were called to the centre at 6.45pm on Tuesday (May 4) following reports of a group of males fighting.

They found 21-year-old Gideon who had been stabbed, Scotland Yard said.

Officers and members of the public carried out first aid, and the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance were called.

Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, Gedeon died at the scene.

Det Chf Insp Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “As you can imagine, Gedeon’s family are experiencing unimaginable grief and we want to bring answers and justice to them as quickly as we can.

"This is a complex investigation and we appreciate the local community’s support and understanding while we continue to conduct our enquiries.”

His next of kin has been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday (May 5) at Northwick Park Mortuary and found the cause of death to have been a single stab wound, Scotland Yard said.

The incident allegedly took place on the second floor and police quickly dispersed shoppers.

A crime scene remains in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray shortly afterwards.

Both men remain in custody.

A third man, aged 20, was arrested on Wednesday at his home address in Harrow on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Det Chf Insp Linda Bradley added: “We are directly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to help us with our investigation.

"We are especially urging anyone with footage of the incident or the aftermath to get in touch with us immediately.

“There was a significant number of people nearby when this tragic incident happened and I am confident that there are people out there who are yet to come forward.

"No matter how insignificant the information may seem to you, please contact the police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 358 1010 or call 101, quoting CAD 6136/04MAY.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.