Published: 4:23 PM June 11, 2021

A young man accused of killing two sisters in a Kingsbury knife attack told police he was “confused” and “scared” after his arrest, a court has heard.

Danyal Hussein, 19, is accused of stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, after the two had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday in Fryent Country Park.

The defendant is accused of seeking a deal with a demon that could see him win the lottery, before he set upon the sisters in the early hours of June 6 last year.

Both women's bodies were found in the early hours the next day under a hedgerow.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has denied double murder and possessing a knife.

After his arrest on July 1, police allegedly recovered an agreement signed by Hussein in his blood pledging to “sacrifice” six women every six months to a demon in exchange for winning the "mega millions super jackpot".

Police say that tucked into the note were three lottery tickets for the Lotto Draw, Thunderball and EuroMillions draws, which had been bought at Asda on June 29 last year, jurors heard.

Today (Friday, June 11) the jury viewed CCTV footage of Hussein as he was taken into custody at Wandsworth Police Station.

Asked about injuries to his hand, Hussein said: “I was getting robbed.”

On how he felt, he said: “I’m really confused, scared.”

He went on to tell officers that he had Asperger’s syndrome.

PC William Lucas was among the officers deployed to arrest Hussein armed with tasers, and they found him inside his mother’s home.

PC Lucas said: “I noticed he had several cuts to his right hand. I counted three sets of stitches.”

He added that the defendant appeared to be “quite calm”.

Jurors heard how Hussein had been treated in hospital for an injury to his hand.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by Emily Pennink, PA.