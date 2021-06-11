News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Man accused of sisters' double murder was 'confused' upon arrest

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:23 PM June 11, 2021   
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Met Police

A young man accused of killing two sisters in a Kingsbury knife attack told police he was “confused” and “scared” after his arrest, a court has heard. 

Danyal Hussein, 19, is accused of stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, after the two had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday in Fryent Country Park. 

The defendant is accused of seeking a deal with a demon that could see him win the lottery, before he set upon the sisters in the early hours of June 6 last year. 

Both women's bodies were found in the early hours the next day under a hedgerow. 

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has denied double murder and possessing a knife.

After his arrest on July 1, police allegedly recovered an agreement signed by Hussein in his blood pledging to “sacrifice” six women every six months to a demon in exchange for winning the "mega millions super jackpot".

You may also want to watch:

Police say that tucked into the note were three lottery tickets for the Lotto Draw, Thunderball and EuroMillions draws, which had been bought at Asda on June 29 last year, jurors heard.

Today (Friday, June 11) the jury viewed CCTV footage of Hussein as he was taken into custody at Wandsworth Police Station.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize
  2. 2 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
  3. 3 The road closures to look out for as Euro 2020 kicks off at Wembley
  1. 4 Daughter buys winning Set For Life lottery ticket for mum's birthday
  2. 5 Resident calls for 'slum launderette' to be taken off Neasden street
  3. 6 Video of tragic sisters walking into Kingsbury park shown in court
  4. 7 Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears
  5. 8 Appeal after passengers assaulted on buses in Cricklewood
  6. 9 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
  7. 10 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing

Asked about injuries to his hand, Hussein said: “I was getting robbed.”

On how he felt, he said: “I’m really confused, scared.”

He went on to tell officers that he had Asperger’s syndrome.

PC William Lucas was among the officers deployed to arrest Hussein armed with tasers, and they found him inside his mother’s home.

PC Lucas said: “I noticed he had several cuts to his right hand. I counted three sets of stitches.” 

He added that the defendant appeared to be “quite calm”.

Jurors heard how Hussein had been treated in hospital for an injury to his hand.

The trial continues. 

Additional reporting by Emily Pennink, PA. 

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Gun crime

Man in hospital following shooting in Neasden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Gun crime

Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Knife Crime

Man charged with Colindale murder

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Big Bite was found to be Kilburn's best

The best 5 fish and chip restaurants in Kilburn, according to TripAdvisor

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon