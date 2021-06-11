Man accused of sisters' double murder was 'confused' upon arrest
- Credit: Met Police
A young man accused of killing two sisters in a Kingsbury knife attack told police he was “confused” and “scared” after his arrest, a court has heard.
Danyal Hussein, 19, is accused of stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, after the two had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday in Fryent Country Park.
The defendant is accused of seeking a deal with a demon that could see him win the lottery, before he set upon the sisters in the early hours of June 6 last year.
Both women's bodies were found in the early hours the next day under a hedgerow.
Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has denied double murder and possessing a knife.
After his arrest on July 1, police allegedly recovered an agreement signed by Hussein in his blood pledging to “sacrifice” six women every six months to a demon in exchange for winning the "mega millions super jackpot".
You may also want to watch:
Police say that tucked into the note were three lottery tickets for the Lotto Draw, Thunderball and EuroMillions draws, which had been bought at Asda on June 29 last year, jurors heard.
Today (Friday, June 11) the jury viewed CCTV footage of Hussein as he was taken into custody at Wandsworth Police Station.
Most Read
- 1 Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize
- 2 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
- 3 The road closures to look out for as Euro 2020 kicks off at Wembley
- 4 Daughter buys winning Set For Life lottery ticket for mum's birthday
- 5 Resident calls for 'slum launderette' to be taken off Neasden street
- 6 Video of tragic sisters walking into Kingsbury park shown in court
- 7 Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears
- 8 Appeal after passengers assaulted on buses in Cricklewood
- 9 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
- 10 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
Asked about injuries to his hand, Hussein said: “I was getting robbed.”
On how he felt, he said: “I’m really confused, scared.”
He went on to tell officers that he had Asperger’s syndrome.
PC William Lucas was among the officers deployed to arrest Hussein armed with tasers, and they found him inside his mother’s home.
PC Lucas said: “I noticed he had several cuts to his right hand. I counted three sets of stitches.”
He added that the defendant appeared to be “quite calm”.
Jurors heard how Hussein had been treated in hospital for an injury to his hand.
The trial continues.
Additional reporting by Emily Pennink, PA.