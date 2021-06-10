News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Video of tragic sisters walking into Kingsbury park shown in court

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:53 PM June 10, 2021   
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Video footage of two sisters walking into Fryent Country Park where they were to be savagely stabbed to death has been played in court.

Bibaa Henry, 46 and Nicole Smallman, 27, were murdered in the Kingsbury park in the early hours of Saturday, June 6 last year.

Ms Henry was stabbed eight times and Ms Smallman 28 times before they were dragged into a hedgerow, the court has heard.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Danyal Hussein, 19, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing the sisters after allegedly seeking to make a blood pact with a demon to kill women in exchange for winning the lottery.

Today (Thursday, June 10), the sisters’ mother, Mina Smallman, looked away as some of the last images of her daughters were shown in court.

Ms Henry was caught on CCTV footage carrying a bulging blue bag of picnic items as she walked with her sister into Fryent Country Park to celebrate her birthday with friends.

Earlier, the sisters were shown shopping for the party in a Co-op in Kingsbury before driving off in Ms Henry’s purple Audi to one of the park entrances.

The pair appeared in high spirits and Ms Smallman chatted to the cashier as they made their purchases.

Later that night, after their guests had left the picnic, the sisters were allegedly set upon by Hussein.

Their bodies were discovered by concerned friends on June 7 last year, along with a bloody knife near a few minutes from the Valley Drive entrance.

A bottle of tonic water, bought by the sisters at the Co-op, was found dumped in a bush nearby, jurors have heard.

The bottle had blood on it which allegedly matched Hussein’s DNA.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Mina Smallman, mother of the two victims looking on as Dany

Jurors were also shown CCTV footage which allegedly showed Hussein buying a set of knives at Asda near Edgeware Road three days before the killings.

It is claimed that a blood-stained knife found at the scene is identical to one of the set and also that it had DNA matching the defendant and Ms Smallman on it.

It is alleged that Hussein used his passport as proof of age and had to take off his face mask at the cash desk to buy the Taylor’s Eye Witness block of five knives, jurors heard.

He spent £32.29 on the purchases, which also included chewing gum, pre-mix drinks cans, lemons and two candles, the court heard.

The knife block appeared too large to fit into a blue Nike rucksack so Hussein put it in an Asda Bag for Life.

Later that day, the defendant allegedly went back to Asda and purchased a roll of extra strong and tear resistant Unibond Power Tape, jurors heard.

Presenting the CCTV evidence at the Old Bailey, Detective Constable Jo Hinchliffe said he had trawled through 450 hours of footage.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said: “Mr Hussein does not accept he appears in the majority or all of the footage. This is of course a matter that is in dispute.”

Mr Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, denies double murder and possessing a knife.

The trial continues.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Brent News
Kingsbury News

