Published: 5:07 PM June 14, 2021

The boyfriend of a woman allegedly murdered along with her sister in Kingsbury has tearfully described how he fell to his knees and screamed when he found her lifeless body.

Adam Stone broke down at the Old Bailey today (Monday, June 14) as he told the court of finding his girlfriend Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, on June 7 last year.

Danyal Hussein, 19, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, is on trial this week having denied two counts of murder and possessing a knife.

The court previously heard that the accused believed he had made a blood pact with a demon to win the lottery.

The sisters had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday with friends in Fryent Country Park.

Mr Stone, who had known Ms Smallman for six years, had not been at the party on June 5 last year but had given her money for a minicab home.

Just after 1am on June 6, he received a last text message from her saying: “I’m dancing in a field.”

The next day she did not respond to his reply and he became increasingly worried that neither her friends nor family had seen her, the court heard.

He reported Ms Smallman missing to police and even attempted to track her mobile phone without success, the jury was told.

By the morning of Sunday June 7, Mr Stone decided to go in search of Ms Smallman in the park where she had been last seen.

Speaking from behind a screen in court, he said: “I spoke to my mum and said we need to go looking. I received a message from Nicole’s mum, the address where they had gone.”

Once in the park, he separated from his parents and they began searching by “shouting and looking in bushes”, he said.

He met up with Ms Bibaa’s concerned friend Nina Esmat on top of a hill, the court heard.

He said: “She was already at the position where they had been the night before. She had found some sunglasses.

“I think she called the police and they told her to bring the glasses to the station.”

Mr Stone found a second pair of glasses but left them where they were “just in case it was a crime scene”.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC asked: “At this point how are you feeling?”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

Mr Stone haltingly replied: “Terrified”.

He said he kept searching the park with his parents after Ms Esmat left to go to the police station.

His father indicated he had found something and Mr Stone ran over and saw a knife on the ground, jurors heard.

He said: “The second I saw the knife I started running. I already had my phone ringing 999.”

He spotted some shoes in undergrowth then ran around and “dived into the bushes”, he said.

Mr Stone became emotional as he described finding the two women’s bodies.

Mr Glasgow said: “Did you touch either of the bodies?”

Mr Stone said: “No. I fell to my knees in front of Nicole.”

Mr Glasgow said: “Was it obvious to you she was dead?

The witness replied: “Yes. I was on the phone to the police at the time.

“I screamed and I saw my mum and dad were a couple of metres behind me.

“I jumped up and turned around, gave my phone to my dad.

“I was still connected to 999 and grabbed them by the shoulders and told them not to look in there.”

Video editor Mr Stone told jurors he had met Ms Smallman through Facebook and they had lived together at his parents’ house, with their pet bearded dragon.

By last June, Ms Smallman had moved into a shared flat but they remained “very much in love, best friends”, he said.

Mr Stone’s father David told jurors that his son had become increasingly anxious about Ms Smallman throughout June 6.

After he found the knife near the picnic spot in the park the next day, his son went “ashen”, he told jurors.

David Stone said he was alerted to the discovery of the bodies by a “guttural scream”.

He told jurors: “Adam came out and he said something like ‘they are there' or 'they are in there’.”

The trial continues tomorrow (Tuesday, June 15).

