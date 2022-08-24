Police were called to Canterbury Terrace, near to Princess Road, just after 9.30pm on August 21 to reports of a shooting - Credit: Google

A man and woman were shot in a car in Kilburn on Sunday night, in the third shooting in Brent within the space of just five days.

Police were called to Canterbury Terrace, near to Princess Road, just after 9.30pm on August 21 to reports of a shooting, where a man and a woman, both aged 27-years-old, were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where their injuries was assessed as non life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard, and the woman has since been discharged.

Detectives from the specialist crime command have established that the victims were shot whilst in a car, and that the suspect fled the scene in a red car.

DI Gemma Alger said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, who saw or heard anything, to please come forward and speak with us.

“This appears to have stemmed from a brief altercation, and the use of a firearm is truly shocking. Thankfully, both of the victims will make a recovery.”

The incident comes after a triple shooting in Dog Lane, Neasden at about 7pm last Monday (August 16), which left one victim with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victims - two men aged 17 and 21 and another man in his 20s - remain in hospital.

Then a youth aged 17 and a man aged 21 were hospitalised in shooting that took place just after midnight on Saturday (August 20) in Craven Park Road, Harlesden.

Inspector Yu Zang, from the North West Command Unit, acknowledged the spate of shootings had "caused a lot of concern within the community".

He said: "We share these concerns. There will be an increase in police presence put in place across Brent in a number of key locations in order to provide reassurance and prevent further violence.

“Local officers are working closely with our colleagues to investigate these incidents, and we are always on hand to speak with you. It is vital that we work together to bring those intent on causing violence to justice.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the Kilburn shooting is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7092/21Aug.

Any witnesses to the Harlesden shooting should call 1010 quoting reference 190/20AUG22, or 6551/15AUG for the Neasden shooting.