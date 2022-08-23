Two men in hospital after Harlesden shooting
- Credit: Michelle Poorman
Two men are in hospital after a shooting in the early hours of Saturday (August 20) in Harlesden.
Police were called at 0.25am to Craven Park Road following reports of a firearm being discharged.
Two males, aged 17 and 21, were injured with gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment in hospital.
They are in stable condition and neither of the men's injuries is believed to be life threatening.
Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify suspects, and there have been no arrests.
This comes after a triple shooting in Neasden last Monday (August 16) left three in hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to Dog Lane at 7pm where they found the victims, two men aged 17 and 21 and another man in his 20s.
Any witnesses of the shootings are asked to call 101 quoting the reference 190/20AUG22 for the Harlesden incident and 6551/15AUG for the Neasden shooting.