News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Kingsbury murders: Video captures moment killer teenager was arrested

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 7:07 PM July 6, 2021   
Handout photo dated 1/7/2020 issued by Metropolitan Police , which has been shown to the jury at the

Danyal Hussein in custody at Wandsworth police station following his arrest - Credit: PA

Footage has been released of the moment Danyal Hussein was arrested by police after he killed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman last year. 

Met Police has also made public the video of the 19-year-old being taken to custody, where he was unwilling to answer how he sustained a cut to his hand. It was uncovered at an Old Bailey trial, which lasted over several weeks, the cuts were sustained from a knife he used to attack the sisters. 

Today (Tuesday, June 6) Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, was found guilty of stabbing to death the sisters in early hours of June 6, last year. 

Undated handout photo, which has been shown to the jury at the Old Bailey of the knife similar to th

A knife similar to the one allegedly bought by Danyal Hussein in Asda in Colindale - Credit: PA

Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, had been celebrating the former's birthday the previous night in Fryent Country Park and their bodies were found the next morning.  

The trial revealed Hussein had a note in his bedroom revealing a deal he'd made with a demon to kill women in exchange for winning the lottery. 

He will be sentenced on September 22. 

You may also want to watch:

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt at the new connector road linking North End Road to Bridge Road 

Environment News

New through-road opens in Wembley Park with 'better links and traffic flow'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11

Missing People

Body of missing Wembley pensioner found in Devon woodland

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Juliano Kovacs, Ghouri Basharath and Jamshad Khan

Environment News

'Life is hell here' say Kingsbury allotment plot holders facing eviction

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon