Published: 7:07 PM July 6, 2021

Danyal Hussein in custody at Wandsworth police station following his arrest - Credit: PA

Footage has been released of the moment Danyal Hussein was arrested by police after he killed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman last year.

Met Police has also made public the video of the 19-year-old being taken to custody, where he was unwilling to answer how he sustained a cut to his hand. It was uncovered at an Old Bailey trial, which lasted over several weeks, the cuts were sustained from a knife he used to attack the sisters.

Today (Tuesday, June 6) Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, was found guilty of stabbing to death the sisters in early hours of June 6, last year.

A knife similar to the one allegedly bought by Danyal Hussein in Asda in Colindale - Credit: PA

Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, had been celebrating the former's birthday the previous night in Fryent Country Park and their bodies were found the next morning.

The trial revealed Hussein had a note in his bedroom revealing a deal he'd made with a demon to kill women in exchange for winning the lottery.

He will be sentenced on September 22.