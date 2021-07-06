Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park

Published: 4:37 PM July 6, 2021

Danyal Hussein, 19, was found guilty of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a senseless attack - Credit: Met Police

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering two "adored" sisters in Fryent Country Park.

Danyal Hussein, 19, savagely stabbed to death Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in early hours of June 6, last year.

Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were very close and popular - Credit: Met Police

The sisters' bodies were found by Nicole's boyfriend the day after they had been reported missing to police.

During the trial the Old Bailey heard that a handwritten agreement with a 'demon' named Lucifuge Rofocale was found in Hussein’s bedroom.

In it he proposed sacrificing six women every six months in exchange for evading the police and winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot.

The letter was signed with his blood. Tucked inside the note there were three lottery tickets.

Today (July 6) 11 members of the jury convicted him of double murder and possession of a knife. The twelfth member had been sent home after contracting Covid.

DCI Simon Harding, who led the investigation, said: "This is one of the most shocking and chilling cases I have ever dealt with, and I know the investigation will stay with all of those involved for many years to come.

"Hussein went out that night with the intention of killing in order to satisfy his bizarre fantasies under the deluded belief he would be rewarded with financial prosperity.

"His wicked acts have cut short the lives of two completely innocent women - who, even more devastatingly, were exceptionally close sisters simply out celebrating a birthday – and left family, friends and colleagues bereft, still struggling to come to terms with such a random and senseless attack."

Bibba Henry, from Brent, was murdered along with her sister after celebrating her birthday in Kingsbury - Credit: Met Police

On Friday 5 June 5, Bibaa had arranged a small gathering to celebrate her birthday at the top of the hill in the park.

CCTV footage captured sisters at around 7.30pm in the Kingsbury Co-Op buying some food and drinks for the party and appeared in good spirits.

They were seen entering via the Slough Lane entrance to the park just before 7.40pm and over the course of the evening, friends arrived for the gathering where they ate, drank, played cards and listened to music.

By midnight the sisters were alone, and they set up Bibba's camera taking up a sequence of 150 photographs of themselves

Nicole Smallman, who lived in Harrow, was a gifted photographer - Credit: Met Police

Just after 1am Nicole sent a text message to her boyfriend saying that she was “dancing in a field” and it was the last anyone heard from them.

Hussein left a family address in Old Kenton Lane at 7.45pm. He took a bus to Edgware Road where he collected an Amazon delivery of a full-face balaclava and two folding shovels contained within a pouch then made his way to the park via the Larkspur Close entrance at around 8.40pm.

He was seen leaving just after 4am and seen returning home trouser-less with his jacket tied around his waist and right hand tucked into the makeshift waistband.

His jacket and trousers have never been found

Sometime later he presented himself at Northwick Park Hospital with cuts to his hand but told staff he was robbed.

Bibba is believed to have been attacked first and was stabbed eight times. Nicole put up a "significant and brave fight" and was stabbed 28 times.

Danyal Hussein in custody at Wandsworth police station following his arrest - Credit: PA

DCI Harding added: "I strongly believe he would have gone on to kill more women if he hadn't injured his hand in such as way as he did when he killed Bibaa and Nicole and it's very difficult for my team still to this day to comprehend that this 18-year-old boy, as he was at the time, could have carried out such savage attacks."

Olcay Sapanoglu, from the CPS, said: “Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were loving sisters who adored each other and had a real zest for life. But their lives were unexpectedly and cruelly cut short in the most horrific of ways as they celebrated a birthday together.

“Hussein has shown no remorse throughout these proceedings. He has consistently denied being the person caught on CCTV making his way to and from the park or being the person buying the murder weapon at an Asda supermarket.

“The deaths of Ms Henry and Ms Smallman have devastated their loved ones and left a local community reeling. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on September 22.



