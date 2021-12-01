Harrow Crown Court, where Adhnon Marrtabb, 23, of Tilling Road, Cricklewood appeared accused of raping a woman in Golders Green - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A man accused of raping a woman in Golders Green has appeared in court.

Adhnon Marrtabb, 23, of Tilling Road, Cricklewood appeared at Harrow Crown Court yesterday (November 30).

The allegations relate to a serious sexual assault against a woman in Hodford Road at about 4am on October 25.

Assisted by an interpreter speaking Tigrinya, a language commonly spoken in Eritrea and northern Ethiopia's Tigray Region, Mr Marrtabb - who appeared via video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison - spoke only to confirm his name.

The Honorary Recorder of Harrow, Her Honour Judge Dean, adjourned the case until December 21 for a plea and preparation hearing.

Mr Marrtabb was charged with rape and actually bodily harm on November 2.