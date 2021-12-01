News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Cricklewood man appears in court accused of Golders Green rape

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:19 PM December 1, 2021
Updated: 1:30 PM December 1, 2021
Harrow Crown Court, where Adhnon Marrtabb, of Tilling Road, Cricklewood appeared accused of raping a woman in Golders Green

Harrow Crown Court, where Adhnon Marrtabb, 23, of Tilling Road, Cricklewood appeared accused of raping a woman in Golders Green - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A man accused of raping a woman in Golders Green has appeared in court. 

Adhnon Marrtabb, 23, of Tilling Road, Cricklewood appeared at Harrow Crown Court yesterday (November 30).

The allegations relate to a serious sexual assault against a woman in Hodford Road at about 4am on October 25.

Assisted by an interpreter speaking Tigrinya, a language commonly spoken in Eritrea and northern Ethiopia's Tigray Region, Mr Marrtabb - who appeared via video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison - spoke only to confirm his name.

The Honorary Recorder of Harrow, Her Honour Judge Dean, adjourned the case until December 21 for a plea and preparation hearing.

Mr Marrtabb was charged with rape and actually bodily harm on November 2.

London Live
Brent News
Golders Green News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Kerrigan stole cash and jewellery from victims in Golders Green, Brent and East Ham

London Live

Burglar posing as police officer 'preyed upon the elderly'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
How Havering's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown

London Live

Covid-19: How Brent's current cases compare to November 2020

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
It is predicted that surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night (November 28) and early Monday (November 29). 

London Live

Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Esther Afrifa, 28, of High Road, Brent, was jailed for a "horrific" acid attack on a man in Wembley

London Live

Brent woman jailed for 'horrific' acid attack

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon