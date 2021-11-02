Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green
Published: 4:37 PM November 2, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
A Cricklewood man has been charged with raping a woman in Golders Green.
Adhnon Marrtab, 23, of Tilling Road, was charged today (November 2) with rape and actually bodily harm.
The charge relates to a serious sexual assault against a 28-year-old woman at Hodford Road, Golders Green, at around 4am on October 25, Scotland Yard said.
Marrtab was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.