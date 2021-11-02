News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Crime

Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:37 PM November 2, 2021
Man and girl, 16, arrested after loaded guns and ammunition found

A Cricklewood man is charged with raping a woman in Golders Green - Credit: Met Police

A Cricklewood man has been charged with raping a woman in Golders Green.

Adhnon Marrtab, 23, of Tilling Road, was charged today (November 2) with rape and actually bodily harm.

The charge relates to a serious sexual assault against a 28-year-old woman at Hodford Road, Golders Green, at around 4am on October 25, Scotland Yard said.

Marrtab was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today.

You may also want to watch:

Golders Green News
Barnet News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brent Civic Centre

Housing News

Brent Council ordered to apologise and pay wheelchair user £27,000

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Judy Stapleton outside the Mayhew

Charity News | Updated

'It's heartbreaking': Volunteer slams Mayhew Animal Charity plans

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Mayhew, Kensal Green

Charity News

Animal charity Mayhew places £80K job advert while axing staff

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Head to Wembley Boxpark for a 'scary' Halloween adventure

Halloween

Halloween: Squid Game in Wembley Park (minus bloodshed)

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon