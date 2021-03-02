'Leave Wembley tiled murals on display,' urges heritage campaigner

Published: 4:54 PM March 2, 2021

A campaigner is calling for tiled murals showcasing Wembley’s footballing history to be on display during the upcoming European Championships.

Philip Grant, of Wembley History Society (WHS), is contesting Brent Council’s claim that property developer Quintain can cover the murals at the Bobby Moore Bridge underpass with advertising boards during this summer’s tournament if it wishes to - although the company says it currently has no plans to do so.

Wembley tile mural has all been covered up with vinyl adverts since October 2013, although the section showing the footballers are put on display after Quintain's applications were approved, and the rest permanently hidden. - Credit: Julian Tollast of Quintain

The portion of the wall showing two England footballers in front of the iconic twin towers at the old Wembley Stadium should have to remain on display, Mr Grant said.

Council officers argue Quintain has permission to cover the entire underpass with advertising "lightboxes" during Euro 2020, which is being held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taken in 2009: The "1948 Olympic Games" section of the tile murals, at the start of Olympic Way, which are now mostly hidden behind illuminated panels and the metal cladding. - Credit: Philip Grant

Brent Council’s director of legal, HR, audit and investigations, Debra Norman, wrote to Mr Grant to say following consultation with WHS, the "footballers mural" is on display for the bulk of the year, with other murals “exposed occasionally”.

However, she said this was on the condition that lightboxes could be installed along the entirety of the underpass during a "limited number of specific event days”.

Mr Grant, however, noted a planning application in 2019 stated: “A 9.4-metre-long section of the original tiled mural located on the east wall and referencing England footballers and the Wembley twin towers will remain uncovered and visible to the general public.”

Michael Jackson tile mural in Wembley Park - Credit: Wembley History Society and Brent Archives

WHS has consistently campaigned for the murals to be on permanent display, describing them as “heritage assets” that are “worthy of protection”.

Mr Grant has welcomed the revealing of sporting murals – exhibiting scenes of American football, rugby league and ice hockey – that will be on display during March.

A Quintain spokesperson said: “We were pleased to be able to unveil additional murals alongside the tiles of the footballers to mark the arrival of 2020 London Borough of Culture, the anniversary of Bobby Moore’s passing and a celebration of the Euro 2020 tournament last year.

"As Wembley Park has grown, we continue this tradition of celebrating the area's heritage with new art commissions across site.

"At the present time, Quintain does not have plans to cover up the mural of the two footballers during the Euro 2020 tournament this year.”

A Brent Council spokesperson said the council had "nothing further to add at this time".