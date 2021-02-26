Bobby Moore heritage mural to be uncovered for temporary display

Published: 3:35 PM February 26, 2021

The tiled mural in Wembley Park will be on display from March 10 to 28 - Credit: Brent Council

Tiled murals showing scenes of sporting glories at Wembley will be back on display for two and a half weeks in March.

Brent Council announced some of the murals in Bobby Moore Bridge, near Wembley Park Stadium, will be exhibited from March 10 to 28.

They will show American footballers in a nod to games played at Wembley Stadium during World War Two, rugby league stars honouring the annual Challenge Cup final and ice hockey players in tribute to the matches held at Wembley Arena in the past.

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, mayor of Brent Council, said: “I’m delighted that residents living close to Wembley Park and our amazing keyworkers who are still travelling into work will be able to enjoy these wonderful murals during the month of March.

“We may not be London’s Borough of Culture this year, but we remain the borough of cultures, including the major events we host in Wembley.

“It’s great to showcase that and pay tribute to some of the icons of our recent past, especially as we start to look forward to the Euro football finals coming to the stadium this summer.”

The murals, which highlight sporting and entertainment achievements in Wembley, were originally unveiled in 1993 in honour of England’s 1966 football World Cup captain Bobby Moore.

However, many of them have been covered up with advertising boards following agreements between the council and developers.

Local historical groups are campaigning for the tiles to be displayed more often or permanently, particularly when rescheduled Euro 2020 football matches are held at the national stadium in June and July this year.

