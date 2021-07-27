Published: 1:41 PM July 27, 2021

England fans outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, - Credit: PA

Brent Council's leader has said he welcomes a review by the FA into violence and disturbance at the Euro 2020 final and will take on board "any recommendations".

The Football Association has launched a review after violence and a breach of the gates marred the Euro 2020 final in Wembley Park on July 11.

Brent Council was asked to undertake an its own internal investigation into "what went wrong" and launch its own investigation at a public realm scrutiny committee meeting on July 13.

The council is responsible for issuing a safety licence and for scrutinising public safety arrangements at Wembley Stadium.

Cllr Muhammed Butt. - Credit: Francis Henry

On Monday (July 25) council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt said: "We welcome the independent review, announced by the FA, to get to the bottom of the scenes we saw at the EURO 2020 Final.

"It is important that a full and thorough review takes place and that any lessons that can be taken from the events of the England v Italy game are learnt.

"The council will be fully participating in that review and will take on board any recommendations Baroness Casey has for activities under our remit."