Published: 12:01 PM July 15, 2021

England fans climb aboard a bus outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Brent Council has been asked to undertake an internal investigation into "what went wrong" during the Euro 2020 final, at which ticketless fans stormed security barriers.

The council's public realm and scrutiny committee met on Tuesday (July 13) seeking answers to the disorder at Sunday's final between England and Italy.

The council is responsible for issuing a safety licence and for scrutinising public safety arrangements at Wembley Stadium.

The council also chairs the Wembley Stadium Advisory Group, which includes the police, Wembley Stadium and the FA, and which is due to meet in private on July 20.

Scrutiny chair Cllr Roxanne Mashari said the committee "had a right and a duty to scrutinise these issues" in the light of the "seriousness of what had taken place".

She said residents need to be reassured that similar events would not happen again.

When questioned, council officers said it was "too early to say what went wrong".

Brent's operational director, Chris Whyte, said the council was responsible for the litter, parking enforcement and parking restrictions, ticket touting and preventing antisocial behaviour including street urination.

Two public safety officers were present inside and outside the stadium throughout the tournament to "make sure the safety arrangements are adequate and upheld", including "how the crowd might be interacting with the local premises" and "what intervention might be necessary".

Mr Whyte said it was only the council's operational plan that he was responsible for signing off, which was "shared with" the chief executive and council leader.

Addressing council officers and the FA's Chris Bryant, Conservative committee member Cllr Suresh Kansagra, said: "Quite clearly something went wrong.

"We have seen the social media images inside the stadium and they were horrific.

"Could you tell us about this particular match? What was different, what went wrong and who signs off the procedure just before the game?"

Alan Lunt, regeneration officer at the council, said it was 48 hours post event and "much too early to say what went wrong".

Mr Bryant said stewarding was the responsibility of Wembley Stadium, which did not have a representative at the meeting.

Cllr Mashari asked for a report following next Tuesday's advisory committee meeting, and for an internal review.

Brent Council has not confirmed whether an internal review will be held.

The FA, UEFA and police have all launched investigations.