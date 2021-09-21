News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Qusai Alomar, 12, dies after collision involving motorcyclist near Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:22 PM September 21, 2021    Updated: 2:06 PM September 21, 2021
Qusai Alomar died after being hit by a motorcycle in Sudbury

Qusai Alomar died after being hit by a motorcycle in Sudbury - Credit: Met Police

A 12-year-old boy has tragically died following a collision involving a motorcyclist in Sudbury.

Qusai Alomar, who lived in the local area, died on Sunday (September 19) after being struck by a motorbike on Harrow Road.

Police are appealing for information after officers were called at 5.06pm on September 16, following reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

Officers and paramedics attended and Qusai was taken to hospital, where he died three days later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The rider of the motorcycle stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Met's roads and transport policing command are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820,  or 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 5252/16Sep.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon