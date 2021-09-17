Boy, 12, in life-threatening condition after Wembley crash
Published: 7:54 AM September 17, 2021
- Credit: PA WIRE
A boy is in a life-threatening condition after a crash in Wembley.
The 12-year-old was taken to hospital following a collision in Harrow Road between a motorcycle and a pedestrian just after 5.05pm yesterday (September 16).
Police said the motorbike rider stopped at the scene.
Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and an appeal for witnesses has been launched.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820, or via 101 quoting reference CAD 5252/16Sep.
