Award-winning youth brass band to perform a free concert in Queen's Park
An award-winning youth brass band is travelling to Queen's Park to give a free performance on the bandstand.
Youth Brass 2000 is coming from Northamptonshire to entertain visitors on August 10 at 2pm with their eclectic range of music.
The band members, all of whom are under 19, will belt out traditional brass band music, soundtracks, songs from the musicals, big band music and pop arrangements.
Youth Brass 2000 have won the trophy for National Youth Band Champions seven consecutive times from 2014 to 2020.
They were the 2020 winners of the British Open Youth Championship and the 2020 winners of the Butlins Youth Championship and won the European Youth Brass Championship in 2018.
They perform public concerts in internationally acclaimed concert halls from the Birmingham Symphony Hall, the Sage Gateshead to the Royal Albert Hall down the road.
The young musicians have toured extensively in Europe and have performed in Italy, Spain, Belgium, France, Austria and Luxembourg.
To learn more visit youthbrass2000.com
