Strictly Come Dancing star switches on Wembley Park's Christmas lights
- Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire
Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones switched on London's tallest LED Christmas tree last week, to launch Wembley Park's Winterfest.
More than 5,000 people attended to watch the 25 metre, walk-through tree being lit up on November 25.
Strictly Come Dancing star and Wembley Park local Neil Jones also launched the retail park's free Winterfest programme, which will run from November 25 to January 4 next year.
Jones said: “As a local resident, Wembley Park is very special to me.
"I’ve watched the area progress and transform into an exciting and lively neighbourhood, and I was thrilled to be included in this local festive celebration by switching on this year’s Winterfest lights, it is well worth a look.”
The open-air launch show featured a special dance created by Neil Jones for the park, called the Olympic Step as well as other live acts.
The winter lights programme includes the parks giant tree made up of 100,000 kinetic LED lights, decorated this year with a new digital artwork called City Lights produced by Brent-based artist Yoni Alter.
The programme also includes an outdoor photography exhibition, entitled United in Light, featuring 12 UK-based photographers.
Some of the photographers are recent graduates and others award-winning artists, including former winner of the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize David Stewart.
On December 9, there will also be large 100 metre installation covering half the length of Olympic Way with the iconic Wembley Stadium's arch as its backdrop.
New commissions will add to already existing collections of public art on display on the Wembley Park Art Trail.
Josh McNorton, Cultural Director at Wembley Park, said Wembley Park is one of "London's greatest spots to celebrate this festive season".
He added: “We are thrilled to have brought Winterfest back for a second year.
"After an extremely challenging time for many of us, this free festive programme is about bringing some seasonal cheer to our local area."
Learn more at www.wembleypark.com