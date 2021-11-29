News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Strictly Come Dancing star switches on Wembley Park's Christmas lights

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:39 PM November 29, 2021
EDITORIAL USE ONLYRollerskaters perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley

Roller-skaters perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley Park - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones switched on London's tallest LED Christmas tree last week, to launch Wembley Park's Winterfest. 

More than 5,000 people attended to watch the 25 metre, walk-through tree being lit up on November 25. 

Strictly Come Dancing star and Wembley Park local Neil Jones also launched the retail park's free Winterfest programme, which will run from November 25 to January 4 next year. 

EDITORIAL USE ONLYNeil Jones performs at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones performs at Wembley Park - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Jones said: “As a local resident, Wembley Park is very special to me.

"I’ve watched the area progress and transform into an exciting and lively neighbourhood, and I was thrilled to be included in this local festive celebration by switching on this year’s Winterfest lights, it is well worth a look.”

EDITORIAL USE ONLYDrum Works perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley P

Drum Works perform at Wembley Christmas event - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The open-air launch show featured a special dance created by Neil Jones for the park, called the Olympic Step as well as other live acts. 

The winter lights programme includes the parks giant tree made up of 100,000 kinetic LED lights, decorated this year with a new digital artwork called City Lights produced by Brent-based artist Yoni Alter. 

EDITORIAL USE ONLYLondon’s tallest LED tree, standing at 25-metres high with 100,000 kinetic lights

London’s tallest LED tree, standing at 25-metres high with 100,000 kinetic lights at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley Park - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

The programme also includes an outdoor photography exhibition, entitled United in Light, featuring 12 UK-based photographers. 

Some of the photographers are recent graduates and others award-winning artists, including former winner of the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize David Stewart.

On December 9, there will also be large 100 metre installation covering half the length of Olympic Way with the iconic Wembley Stadium's arch as its backdrop.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Calvos perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley Park,

Calvos perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley Park - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

New commissions will add to already existing collections of public art on display on the Wembley Park Art Trail.

Josh McNorton, Cultural Director at Wembley Park, said Wembley Park is one of "London's greatest spots to celebrate this festive season". 

EDITORIAL USE ONLYHalo Glow perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley Pa

Halo Glow perform at the Winterfest launch in Wembley - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

EDITORIAL USE ONLYCalvos perform at the Winterfest Christmas light Switch-On event at Wembley Park,

The free winter light festival runs until January 4, 2022 - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

He added: “We are thrilled to have brought Winterfest back for a second year.

"After an extremely challenging time for many of us, this free festive programme is about bringing some seasonal cheer to our local area."

Learn more at www.wembleypark.com

 
 


