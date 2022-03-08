Wembley Park to get female-created artwork for International Women's Day

A free public art trail featuring works by female artists from around the world will be unveiled in Wembley Park to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022.

The eight public realm artworks will be on display around the site from March 8 to June 26 in sites including the Bobby Moore Bridge and the Spanish Steps.

The trail centres around the theme ‘How Beautiful Change Can Truly Be’ and will include digital artworks, lighting installations, typography, graphic design, photography and illustration.

The artworks also reflect International Women’s Day’s own theme - #breakthebias - which explores the positive shifts in attitudes towards women and a collective desire for change.

The day itself falls today [Tuesday, March 8].

Curator Zoë Allen said: “Inspiration and accessibility are two of the major driving forces behind this art trail.

“Hopefully [it] leaves you feeling inspired for spring, the future.”

The trail was assembled by an all-woman team of 16 and includes artwork from Brent resident Laxmi Hussain.



