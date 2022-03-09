'Theatre event of the year': Disney musical Newsies coming to Wembley

Disney-curated musical Newsies is to get its UK premiere at Wembley Park Theatre in November.

The story, inspired by the 1899 New York newspaper seller strike, has been turned into a play following the 1992 film of the same name.

Following a successful run in New York Broadway, the show is now touring and comes to London for a limited season from November 28.

Alan Menken, who wrote the score, said: “I am over the moon about Newsies opening in London! I’ve been wishing and waiting for this for so long. I truly cannot wait!”

This new production of Newsies will be following on from the recent successes of large scale shows at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre such as the National Theatre’s productions of War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Oliver Royds, chief executive of Troubadour Theatres, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the UK Premiere of Disney’s much loved musical in Wembley and look forward to showing audiences just how versatile and flexible our venues are. We are sure this will be one of the theatrical events of the year."