Wembley Park Live will return with a new line-up championing grassroots music and emerging talent across London every Thursday to Sunday until September 25.

The line-up selected from the 2022 talent call includes acts by Charlotte Campbell, Beth McCarthy and Sam Walwyn performing diverse genres from classical and country to folk and pop.

The free shows will be hosted on the new Sound Shell stage created by architects Flanagan Lawrence and designed to echo the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium.

Headline acts due to perform also include Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen.

Josh McNorton, cultural director at Wembley Park, said: “At Wembley Park we’re always keen to empower acts and artists from the local area and across London.

“We’re excited to host a whole range of new live music acts and hope Londoners will enjoy them as much as we’ve enjoyed discovering them.”

Special events throughout the summer include a program hosted by BBC Introducing on May 19 and celebrations for the International Busking Day on July 16.

Jess Iszatt, BBC Introducing presenter, said: “It’s fantastic that live music is back after such a long time without it during the pandemic.

“So many acts dream of headlining at Wembley Stadium and for Wembley Park to give grassroots talent this platform, shows how your musical career can kick start in a place where the biggest acts headline.”

Alongside the performances, Wembley Park and project partner Busk in London will be hosting the Wembley Park Live Academy, a mentoring program providing coaching workshops and industry advice for emerging artists.

Participants will get a chance to work with music industry professionals to hone their performance skills in the program run in partnership with Blackstar Amplification.

Kate Jones, Busk in London program director, said: “At a time when musicians, along with many others in the creative sector, are getting back into their stride after the pandemic, the support offered by Wembley Park is hugely welcomed and delivers a clear message about the value that live music can bring to public spaces.”

More information can be found on Wembley Park’s website: wembleypark.com