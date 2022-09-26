'Vibrant and diverse' Diwali celebration coming to Wembley Park

Wembley will be the scene of a free Diwali celebration this Saturday (October 1).

The Hindu festival of lights is on Tuesday this year, but ahead of it Wembley Park will host a community event.

The main stage will be in front of London Designer Outlet but there will be entertainment across the neighbourhood.

The Odissi Dancers will begin the celebrations at 1pm, performing classical Indian dance, followed by The Bollywood Dancers at 2.20pm.

Then performers from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Neasden Temple – will take to the stage.

A spokesperson for the temple said: “We are delighted and honoured to be a part of a vibrant and diverse community festival and celebrate the values of Diwali within the wonderful of borough of Brent.

"The underlying message, as inspired by our spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, is one of unity and togetherness, and we hope, in the true spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, our performances of traditional Indian dance, music and arts will help to light up the borough and bring people of all backgrounds and faiths together.”

A grand finale will feature 10 drummers and four bhangra dancers from the Dhol Foundation, who will support the Diwali lantern parade as it wends its way from the main stage down Wembley Park Boulevard and Olympic Way to Boxpark Wembley. The parade will feature lanterns made by Brent schoolchildren.

Wembley Park’s 2022 Diwali celebration takes place on Saturday (October 1) - Credit: Chris Winter/Wembley Park

Wembley Park cultural director Josh McNorton said: “We are delighted that so many members of the local Brent community are involved in Diwali at Wembley Park 2022. Local residents will be taking part in the dance performances, while the lantern parade will feature the creative work of so many of Brent’s youngsters. It’s going to be a very special day.”

Food plays an important role in Diwali celebrations and local institution Shayona will be hosting a stall, providing pure vegetarian Sattvic cuisine, consistent with Vaishnav, Jain and Swaminarayan dietary requirements.

Following the parade, Boxpark will host acts such as Juggy D and DJ Simz from 6pm.

For more information, visit wembleypark.com/diwali/