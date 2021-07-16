Five things to do in Brent this weekend

Published: 2:34 PM July 16, 2021

The Beach at Brent Cross - Credit: Oliver Dixon/Beach at Brent Cross

A day at the beach, some screen opera and a concert by young Brent musicians.

These are just some of the things you can do this weekend - July 17 and 18 if you don't have plans already.

Community Clean Up

Join the Harlesden Clean Up Challenge - Credit: PA

Environmentalists can head to Harlesden on Saturday where the Harlesden Neighbourhood Forum is hosting its Clean Up Challenge between 10am and 3pm.

Rewards and prizes offered by @YWAMLondonUrban.

Remember: Reuse, Reduce, Recycle, Recover, Repair

Sign up here

The Beach

The Beach at Brent Cross is open Saturday and Sunday - Credit: Oliver Dixon/Beach at Brent Cross

The weather forecast says it will be hot - up to 30 degrees so soak up some sun and fun at the Beach at Brent Cross.

Young children can enjoy Puppets Galore on Saturday while the site also has a sandy beach, splash pools and a whole host of urban beach rides as entertainment and food on offer too.

£3 entry.

Book in advance to secure a place.

Guided tours

Neasden Temple. Picture: Kamlesh Patel - Credit: Archant

Visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir - otherwise known as Neasden Temple, in Pramukh Swami Road.

The incredible marble temple with its landscaped gardens is a must see.

Learn about the world’s oldest living faith from the ‘Understanding Hinduism’ exhibition at the temple, or ask for a guided tour.

For more information click here

Opera

The Lexi Cinema - Credit: SRH

On Sunday head down to the Lexi Cinema in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise, for the Met Opera take on Gershwin's Porgy and Bess.

Bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue star in the title roles, headlining a phenomenal ensemble cast and include melodies that have become classic American standards.

Performance starts at midday

Tickets cost £30.

For tickets click here

Reggae

Tomorrow's Warriors - The Reggae Ticket

The iconic Trojan Records label hailed originally from Brent.

On Sunday head to the Southbank and the Riverside Terrace outside Royal Festival Hall at midday to hear Brent Young Musicians perform two specially arranged Trojan tunes.

Stay a while and listen to the panel discussion on the Trojan Story in the Clore Ballroom and the ‘Jazz Jamaica All Stars – The Trojan Story’ concert later that day, which is part of Southbank Centre’s Summer Reunion programme.

Originally commissioned as a part of Brent 2020 No Bass Like Home, The Reggae Ticket is taking place in collaboration with Brent Music Services.