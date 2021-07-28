Wembley Park's Summer on Screen festival kicks off with Gurinder Chadha Q&A
- Credit: PA
Bend It Like Beckham's director will make a guest appearance as the Summer on Screen outdoor cinema kicks off in Wembley Park.
Gurinder Chadha will answer questions at the festival’s opening night on Thursday (July 29), as her film celebrates its 19-year anniversary.
She will be joined by Bollywood film expert, Anuj Radia.
The five-week film festival comprises 20 free movie nights from Thursday to Sunday at 6pm until September 3 with sport-themed films, as well as Bollywood classics and Broadway hits, including critically acclaimed Hamilton.
Arrive early for pre-show entertainment, food, drink and to secure a deckchair or bean bags as all seats are first come, first served.
You may also want to watch:
On the final night guests can vote for an 80s classic to be showcased, picking from Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, or Back to the Future via the Wembley Park website, on the days leading up to the closing event.
For more information visit wembleypark.com/summer-screen/
Most Read
- 1 Willesden Green residents oppose mosque's housing block application
- 2 Former Brent school boy Tom Dean beats Covid to win Gold at the Tokyo Olympics
- 3 Drunk and off-duty Met officer sentenced after assaulting man
- 4 Tokyo Olympics: Brondesbury Park pupils wish swimmer Tom Dean luck
- 5 Kilburn grandmother hears 'terrific bang' as bathroom ceiling collapses
- 6 View from the chamber - 'The recycling centre is just inside the new ULEZ boundary'
- 7 Wembley Football League supported by Raheem Sterling sees drama on finals day
- 8 Brent gang members convicted of shooting a man in Enfield
- 9 Residents anger as fourth gambling casino approved in Willesden street
- 10 Traffic disruptions in Brent from July 26 to August 1