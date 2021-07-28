News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wembley Park's Summer on Screen festival kicks off with Gurinder Chadha Q&A

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:31 AM July 28, 2021   
Gurinder Chadha attending the Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 at the Hilton, Park Lane, London.

Gurinder Chadha, director of Bend It Like Beckham, will make a guest appearance at the Summer on Screen launch in Wembley Park - Credit: PA

Bend It Like Beckham's director will make a guest appearance as the Summer on Screen outdoor cinema kicks off in Wembley Park.

Gurinder Chadha will answer questions at the festival’s opening night on Thursday (July 29), as her film celebrates its 19-year anniversary.

She will be joined by Bollywood film expert, Anuj Radia. 

Summer on Screen outdoor film festival is launching in Wembley Park

Summer on Screen outdoor film festival is launching in Wembley Park - Credit: Chris Winter

The five-week film festival comprises 20 free movie nights from Thursday to Sunday at 6pm until September 3 with sport-themed films, as well as Bollywood classics and Broadway hits, including critically acclaimed Hamilton. 

Arrive early for pre-show entertainment, food, drink and to secure a deckchair or bean bags as all seats are first come, first served. 

Summer of PlayPerformers from Wembley Park’s first summer cultural programme, featuring over 300 h

Summer of Play Performers from Wembley Park’s first summer cultural programme, featuring over 300 hours of free events from June to September 2021 - Credit: Chris Winter

On the final night guests can vote for an 80s classic to be showcased, picking from Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, or Back to the Future via the Wembley Park website, on the days leading up to the closing event. 

For more information visit wembleypark.com/summer-screen/


