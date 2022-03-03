KSI pulls out all the stops for Wembley headline show *****

Review

KSI performed his biggest headline show to date at OVO Arena Wembley with the help of a few of his close friends and collaborators.

KSI – Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, gained fame as a YouTuber and as part of the Sidemen collective - but has since excelled in other pursuits, including his music career.

His headline show at the 12,500 capacity arena is another bookmark in JJ’s venture into music.

The concert defined what it meant to put on a show. KSI and his team pulled out all the stops to give the crowd at a sold-out Wembley Arena an experience they’ll never forget from flamethrowers to confetti cannons to a multitude of special guests. This show had it all.

I grew up watching KSI play FIFA in his bedroom on YouTube so it was heart warming to see him deliver a show of this magnitude in front of this many people.

The evening felt like a celebration of KSI and what he has achieved as a musician in such a short space of time.

Speaking to the crowd, he said: “This is mad let me take this in for a moment. OVO Wembley Arena who would have thought. Who would have thought a YouTuber could have done this!”

KSI called on the help of a few friends to join him on stage starting off with long-time friend and collaborator Randolph as they performed Beerus and Red Alert together.

The stars came out for KSI with Anne Marie joining him to perform their hit song Don’t Play and Craig David came out for Really Love, the R&B legend even performed his 00s classic ‘7 Days.’

A number of recent collaborations also joined KSI on stage including Nathan Dawe, Swarmz, Deno, Simba, P Money and S-X.

For the lavish encore, KSI came out on stage in a yellow Lamborghini to perform his song named after the Italian supercar. For his verse, P Money came out of the passenger seat.

The concert ended with a Kanye West and Jay Z, N**** in Paris moment as KSI performed Down Like That with S-X five times in a row! Surprisingly, it didn’t get repetitive because each time the mosh pits got bigger and performance more lively, a great ending to a great show.