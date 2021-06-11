Published: 4:23 PM June 11, 2021

forum+ are asking LGBTQ+ people to complete an online survey - Credit: PA

North London is celebrating Pride this month with a number of events to mark the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.

Across Islington, Hackney, and Kilburn, there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout June.

Here are five events we picked out:

1. The Pride of Place: Celebrating Islington’s LGBTQ+ Heritage exhibition

Islington Museum, Islington

You may also want to watch:

Islington Museum is exhibiting Islington’s LGBTQ+ archives, as a result of a three-year National Lottery funded project to collect, preserve and celebrate the borough’s queer heritage.

The exhibition will run June 21 to September 18.

Visit: islingtonspride.com

2. LGBTQ+ archive collections: A different perspective

Online

The Bishopsgate Institute of Special Collection and Archives, Islington, and The National Archives, Richmond, are putting on an online event exploring their LGBTQ+ archives.

The speakers will compare their collections and discuss how they can be used to understand historic and future LGBTQ+ lives.

Bishopsgate Institute’s collection is one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives in London, including charities’ archives, 1,500 LGBTQ+ pamphlets, and the UK Leather and Fetish Archives.

The National Archives focuses on the government’s interactions with LGBTQ+ people over history.

The talks will begin on Microsoft Teams at 2pm on Friday, June 18.

Click here for more.

3. Incite Poetry

Online

Incite Poetry, London’s longest running LGBTQ+ poetry event, is hosting a Pride month special - promising a stellar open mic lineup.

The night is run by performance poet Hannah Chutzpah, and attendees can choose to sit and watch the show or book a five-minute slot to share poetry, music and stand up.

The monthly spoken word meeting is run by Forum+, an LGBTQ+ charity in Camden and Islington, which runs social groups and showcases queer heritage.

The event will run 7-8.30pm on Wednesday, June 16.

Click here for more information



4. Trouble!

The Glory, Hackney

Trouble!, a three-way drag battle, has returned to The Glory.

It promises anarchy and wild performances in the LGBTQ+ institution’s main bar.

It runs an early show from 7-10pm and a late show from 10pm to 2am every Friday this June.

visit : www.theglory.co

5. Proud Coffee

181 Mortimer Road Kensal Rise, Brent

In Brent, Proud Coffee will run a free afternoon for older LGBT people.

The weekly meeting promises a safe space in which to meet new friends on Wednesday, June 16 from 2.30-4pm and every Wednesday after.

Click here for more information

