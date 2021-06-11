5 North London Pride events to enjoy this month
Pol Allingham
Credit: PA
North London is celebrating Pride this month with a number of events to mark the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.
Across Islington, Hackney, and Kilburn, there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout June.
Here are five events we picked out:
1. The Pride of Place: Celebrating Islington’s LGBTQ+ Heritage exhibition
Islington Museum, Islington
Islington Museum is exhibiting Islington’s LGBTQ+ archives, as a result of a three-year National Lottery funded project to collect, preserve and celebrate the borough’s queer heritage.
The exhibition will run June 21 to September 18.
Visit: islingtonspride.com
2. LGBTQ+ archive collections: A different perspective
Online
The Bishopsgate Institute of Special Collection and Archives, Islington, and The National Archives, Richmond, are putting on an online event exploring their LGBTQ+ archives.
The speakers will compare their collections and discuss how they can be used to understand historic and future LGBTQ+ lives.
Bishopsgate Institute’s collection is one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives in London, including charities’ archives, 1,500 LGBTQ+ pamphlets, and the UK Leather and Fetish Archives.
The National Archives focuses on the government’s interactions with LGBTQ+ people over history.
The talks will begin on Microsoft Teams at 2pm on Friday, June 18.
3. Incite Poetry
Online
Incite Poetry, London’s longest running LGBTQ+ poetry event, is hosting a Pride month special - promising a stellar open mic lineup.
The night is run by performance poet Hannah Chutzpah, and attendees can choose to sit and watch the show or book a five-minute slot to share poetry, music and stand up.
The monthly spoken word meeting is run by Forum+, an LGBTQ+ charity in Camden and Islington, which runs social groups and showcases queer heritage.
The event will run 7-8.30pm on Wednesday, June 16.
Click here for more information
4. Trouble!
The Glory, Hackney
Trouble!, a three-way drag battle, has returned to The Glory.
It promises anarchy and wild performances in the LGBTQ+ institution’s main bar.
It runs an early show from 7-10pm and a late show from 10pm to 2am every Friday this June.
visit : www.theglory.co
5. Proud Coffee
181 Mortimer Road Kensal Rise, Brent
In Brent, Proud Coffee will run a free afternoon for older LGBT people.
The weekly meeting promises a safe space in which to meet new friends on Wednesday, June 16 from 2.30-4pm and every Wednesday after.