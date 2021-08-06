Summer of Soul and other great ways to spend this weekend in Brent
- Credit: Metroland
There's a lot going on over the next couple of days with films, an art trail and plenty of organic tasty food to pick up.
Queens Park Lates
The weekend starts tonight (August 6) at the Queens Park Lates, in Salusbury Primary School, Salusbury Road from 6pm to 10pm.
Treat yourselves to delicious range of street food stalls serving up the hottest dishes from vendors including Gnocchi N Roll, Mumbai Mix, Kings of Katu and Pomadoro E Basilico.
Wash it down with craft beer from Bucks Star, farmhouse cider from Silly Moo, OId Bakery Gin, or English sparkling wines from Ambriel.
Square Root sodas and Brambletye organic juice for anyone driving.
Rock and Soul
Head to the Lexi Cinema, in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise for two unmissable films.
At 3pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday watch Summer of Soul, the footage of the summer of 1969 and the Harlem Cultural Festival that was largely forgotten – until now.
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.
On Saturday at 6pm enjoy The Story of Lover's Rock, part of the No Bass Like Home Film Project, a celebration of Brent’s rich musical heritage as the UK home of reggae and bass culture. The film is at 6pm and tickets cost £5.
With in-depth interviews, archive footage, live performance and lots of humour, Menelik Shabazz’s film shines a light on "romantic reggae" one of the great homegrown musical movements. Contributors include UB40, Maxi Priest, Levi Roots and Linton Kwesi Johnson.
Art Trail
Why not wander along the public Wembley Park art trail, which includes 14 mediums of art including paintings, upcycled material sculptures, digital mixed media and stunning portraits.
The Lion King
On Sunday go and grab a deck chair or bean bag, and enjoy a free screening of the 1994 version of the Lion King.
Lion Prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself. It's an animated musical drama for all the family – remember to bring tissues.
Queen's Park Farmers' Market
On any given Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, at Salusbury Primary School, you can find more than 40 stalls selling everything from organic vegetables to poultry and even fresh fish.