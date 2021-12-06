Kilburn: Former Mr Gay England star launches homeless charity

Kane Hoad came up with the idea while participating in Mr Gay England - Credit: Kane Hoad

A Kilburn resident has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his new charity, which he hopes will provide homeless people with a community hub with PO Boxes, showers and laundry facilities.

Former professional dancer Kane Hoad, 32, came up with the idea for the charity Love L;fe during his time as a finalist on Mr Gay England when he had to plan a charitable campaign.

Kane’s vision also stems from his experiences of depression and insecure housing, which led to his desire to create a safe space for people to talk openly with others who have been in similar situations.

He said: “Therapy only works for me if I can relate to the person I’m speaking with.

“I want to provide a creative space for people who are suffering to feel less alone.”

Though the charity is in its early stages and is yet to receive council funding, Kane is planning to host events and establish the hub and a shop in North London in 2022.

Kane added: “The PO boxes are so important as they give people more possibilities.

“Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean you should be jobless.”

Search Kane Hoad on www.gofundme.com