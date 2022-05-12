Artist Lauren Baker presents Mexico-inspired Ten Days of Silence

‘Ten Days Of Silence’ features neon light, mosaic, and metal sculpture. Works are also on canvas and print. - Credit: 99 Projects

Internationally acclaimed artist Lauren Baker is set to bring her interpretation of her ten days travel through Mexico with new exhibition Ten Days of Silence.

The mystical works will be on display in 99 Projects gallery in Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise, until May 29.

The exhibition features neon light, mosaic, and metal sculpture. It is billed as a reflection of Lauren’s inner journey, with the highs and lows she experienced.

The artist said: “The ten days of silence I experienced, felt like a rollercoaster. My heart broke open.

“I cried tears of joy. My compassion grew, and my empathy grew. It felt like my vision expanded from tunnel to near 360 vision.

Artworks explore contemporary and ancient symbolism and rituals to connect dreams, vision, love and spirituality. - Credit: 99 Projects

“The source of love is deep within us, and we make a daily choice to lift others with a word, an action, a thought - to bring joy. This is what I would like each person to experience through my work.”

For enquiries or to attend the exhibition visit https://www.99projects.co.uk.

