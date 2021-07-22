Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at Wembley busking festival
A free day of live music and performance is coming to Wembley Park on Sunday (July 25) in the form of International Busking Day celebrations.
The Mayor of London-supported event will run from 2-8pm and will showcase a selection of the capital’s best busking musicians and street performers.
Acts will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening – among them being the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Visitors can take part in Cajon drumming workshops, as well as spray painting workshops with street artist Sophy Robson.
There will be roller skate dancers and "human hedges" around the park for the festival.
For ten performers, the paid billing at International Busking Day is the climax of their training in the Wembley Park Live Academy.
Justine Simons OBE, deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, said: “London is brimming with talent and International Busking Day at Wembley Park is a brilliant example of this.
“As we recover from the pandemic, International Busking Day is a great example of what's on offer, with free music performances from all around the world. It's also a lovely way to show support for emerging artists.
"It's all part of The Mayor’s #LetsDoLondon campaign, which invites visitors from all over the country back to London to enjoy the music and entertainment we have here in the capital.”
The line up
Through Booby Moore Bridge
What: Wembley Park Live Graduates give visitors a warm welcome at the gateway to International Busking Day.
When: 2-6.20pm
Opposite Black Sheep Coffee
What: From homegrown musical talent to mesmerising Street Dancers, guests can catch both Busk in London artists and a street dance crew in this location throughout the day.
When: 2.40-6.40pm
Olympic Way South & North
What: Olympic Way will play host to several intriguing artist performances, including the Human Hedges and roller skate dancer, hula artists, jugglers, and more.
When: 2-7.45pm
Arena Square
What: Spectators in Arena Square can expect to see a variety of acts, including classical, funk/flamenco fusion, folk, Jazz, and Afrobeat artists.
Also in Arena Square, guests can enjoy pre-bookable participatory Cajon workshops; participants will have a 45-minute energising session to learn the basic drumming patterns associated with Cajon playing.
When: 2.15-6.50pm
London Designer Outlet - Town Square
What: The London Designer Outlet will be playing host to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra it’s Town Square, where the renowned musical body will perform an intimate set of classics.
When: Midday-6.30pm
Arena Square
What: Guests will be treated to a pre-bookable, participatory workshop with street artist Sophy Robson. The public can get to grips with their creative talents, by crafting works using spray paint as the medium, with the artist. Sophy will use the themes of Wembley Park to help participants devise original artwork, ensuring creativity is in no short supply.
When: 2.15-6.30pm
Royal Route Bridge
The Yellow will host a stage in front of the Royal Route, curated by a volunteer team.