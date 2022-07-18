Crowds at Wembley Park enjoyed a host of top music acts and street entertainment as temperatures soared over the weekend.

The music line-up of the seventh International Busking Day on July 16 included Mercury Prize-nominated Seth Lakeman, electric swing quartet Stringfever, Ed Sheeran collaborator Kal Lavelle, and country duo The Shires.

Part of the street entertainment were also a magician, aerial performances and an escapologist.

Busker Seth said: “I’ve always loved playing anywhere. I used to busk with my family every year in France to earn some summer money.

“I still busk, especially abroad and in unusual places. In fact, I gave it a go on my way here and of course I always stop and throw some coins to a busker."

Seth Lakeman on Wembley Stadium steps - Credit: David Parry

Other acts included Irish singer and electric harpist Aoife O’Dea, York-born indie/pop artist Beth McCarthy and singer Sebastian Schub, who frequently busks on the streets of London and Dublin.

Street acts also featured Swedish street magician Charlie Caper, escapologist-in-a-wheelchair act Tianna and Lea, Little Stars Circus School and dancers from Block Party.

International Busking Day was initially created in 2015 in London as a hashtag campaign by Busk to help raise the profile of street performance and celebrate talent.

This year’s event was the biggest yet, covering nine outdoor stages and locations around Wembley Stadium and the OVO Arena Wembley.

Roller skaters at Wembley Park during International Busking Day - Credit: Chris Winter

Producer Kate Jones said: “When International Busking Day started as a hashtag campaign in 2015, we never believed it could grow to be something so big.

“What’s exciting is that through an eclectic line up, we keep pushing boundaries and redefining what people think of as street performance.

“The festival is a celebration of a global art form. Whether it is undiscovered talent performing on the street, or artists who travel the world entertaining audiences of all ages, busking has the ability to surprise, delight and entertain all who see it.”

Wembley Park puts on free public events throughout the year, including Wembley Park Live, a show of grassroots music running until September 25, Wembley Park’s winter lights fest, and Wemba’s Dream, a performance festival co-produced with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.