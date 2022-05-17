Giant inflatable theme park opens in Colindale

Lydia Bright and two-year-old daughter Loretta attend the opening of Inflata Nation Colindale, London’s first indoor inflatable theme park. - Credit: Matthew Pover

A giant inflatable theme park with slides and ball pools has opened off Edgware Road.

The first of its kind in London, Inflata Nation Colindale opened on Saturday, with Towie star Lydia Bright and her daughter Loretta getting an early sneak peek.

The huge indoor bouncy castle proved popular with families - with a separate area for under 4s, and the main arena open to all ages with an assault course, huge slides, and gladiator battle podium.

The on site cafe sells sandwiches, cakes and snacks and there are party rooms for youngsters to celebrate their birthdays.

Lydia Bright at the opening of Inflata Nation Colindale, London’s first indoor inflatable theme park. - Credit: Matthew Pover

“We’ve had so much fun," said Bright. "There's loads to do and even a special under-fours section for little kids like Loretta. She’s had a blast.”

Owners Dipti and Mitesh Pindoria said: “Months of hard work have gone into bringing Inflata Nation to Colindale and we’re so pleased to finally have people through the doors."

A one hour bounce session costs £8.50 for under 4s and £13.50 for everyone else. https://www.inflatanation.com/




















