Trailblazers project sees young people share a portrait of Harlesden's rich history
Kim Schewitz
- Credit: Brent Council
A group of young people created audio-visual content exploring the history of different sites around Harlesden.
The route can now be accessed via QR codes dotted around Harlesden High Street.
Through a series of workshops, the nine young people undertook research and conducted interviews with members of the community to build a portrait of Harlesden’s rich and diverse history.
The project, Harlesden Trailblazers, was hosted by Brent Museum and Archives.
Its aim was to train and empower young people while highlighting the area’s history.
Cllr Neil Nerva, cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure said: “It is fantastic that these young people really engaged with the community and we can now see their hard work around Harlesden.
“They should feel very proud of what they’ve achieved and learnt through this process.”
Some of the sites featured in the videos include Roundwood Park, Starlight and Hawkeye Records and Tavistock Hall.
Find out more at harlesdentrailblazers.org