The Trailblazers Project saw young people research Harlesden's history and share what they learned via QR codes and plaques dotted around Harlesden High Street - Credit: Brent Council

A group of young people created audio-visual content exploring the history of different sites around Harlesden.

The route can now be accessed via QR codes dotted around Harlesden High Street.

Through a series of workshops, the nine young people undertook research and conducted interviews with members of the community to build a portrait of Harlesden’s rich and diverse history.

The young people conducting research in Harlesden - Credit: Brent Council

The project, Harlesden Trailblazers, was hosted by Brent Museum and Archives.

Its aim was to train and empower young people while highlighting the area’s history.

Nine young local people undertook research and conducted interviews with members of the community - Credit: Brent Council

Cllr Neil Nerva, cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure said: “It is fantastic that these young people really engaged with the community and we can now see their hard work around Harlesden.

“They should feel very proud of what they’ve achieved and learnt through this process.”

A map showing the location of plaques along the Trailblazer's route - Credit: Brent Council

Young people looking at sources for the Trailblazer's project - Credit: Brent Council

Some of the sites featured in the videos include Roundwood Park, Starlight and Hawkeye Records and Tavistock Hall.

Find out more at harlesdentrailblazers.org