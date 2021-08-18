Published: 11:00 AM August 18, 2021

A free screening of Tom & Jerry is in Wembley Park on Saturday evening at 6pm - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Chalkhill Community Radio is hosting it's fourth mini festival this weekend with plenty of other activities in the borough to suit all tastes.

Music, comedy, art and film and if you still have energy on Monday then head to Harlesden for some Karaoke.

Here are five hand picked activities happening on August 21, 22, 23 and, if you want, 24.

Music festival

Patrica Wharton with Paul Dawkins who is headlining the Chalkhill Community Radio mini-festival 2021 - Credit: CRC

Back for the fourth year is Chalkhill Community Radio's mini festival this Saturday from 2-8pm at the Grange in Neasden Lane.

You may also want to watch:

The afternoon is hosted by CCR's Let's Talk Show host Blaze and Motional.

Headlined by Lovers Rock King Paul Dawkins, there will be music all afternoon from artists including Reggae Star Factor winner LA Gray supported by Akabu.

Enjoy a barbeque, UK Unsigned gaming, media auditions and there's a bouncy castle for the kids.

A radio station will be launched and community awards given out.

Not to be missed! Entry is free before 5pm and £5 after.

Comedy

Boxpark Wembley reopening in Wembley Park after covid lockdown. Picture: Quintain - Credit: Archant

Boxpark has partnered with ComedyMania to host its ‘Box Of Laughs Brunch’ for the big belly laughters on Sunday from 11am until 5pm.

The event will feature stand-up comedians such as Aurie Styla, Kate Lucas, Kane Brown, Thanyia Moore.

Add street food, 90 minutes of bottomless cocktails, street magic, giant board games, old school arcade games and quizzes and you have exciting entertainment .

Tickets from £15.

Tickets for a table of two including food and bottomless cocktails is £50.

Get tickets here: https://www.boxpark.co.uk/wembley/events/comedymania-box-o-laughs-brunch/date/594/2021-08-22/2021-08-22/

Art

Head to The Stables In Exile at St Catharine's Church in Dollis Hill Lane, a free art gallery which is presenting Making My Way Back, a series of paintings by Wilda Woods.

Open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors are asked to call 07778 819993 to confirm the time of their arrival.

For more information visit stablesinexile.org.uk/

Films

Left to right, Gwilym Lee, Brian May, Rami Malek, Roger Taylor, Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzello attending the Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere held at the the SSE Arena, Wembley - Credit: PA

From Friday through to Sunday enjoy the free Summer on Screen in Wembley Park. All films start at 6pm, are not ticketed and deckchairs are first come, first served.

If you've not seen it or want to see it again there's a screening of the foot stomping story of the legendary British rock band Queen and lead singer Freddie Mercury, leading up to their famous performance at Live Aid (1985).

Bohemian Rhapsody traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.

Cartoon capers follow on Saturday with Tom & Jerry, and a chaotic battle between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

On Sunday catch Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a 2018 Indian satirical comedy drama centred on the lives of three childhood friends, SK, Lalita and Sundar.

Events takes a shocking turn after Sundar's printing press receives an extremely inflated electricity bill.

Karaoke

Karaoke night at Mama Delicious in Harlesden - Credit: Mama Delicious

The weekend rarely stretches to Monday - unless it's a Bank Holiday and we have one soon.

Sing away any blues at Mama Delicious right by Willesden Junction station at 47 Station Road.

They have relaunched Karaoke Night on Monday evenings from 7.30pm.

Go on, pick a tune and belt it out.

And if you're weekend stretches to Tuesday they have recently reintroduced their Open Mic Nights from 7pm.

Music to the ears!