Peninsula: A melange of South East Asian cuisine at Wembley Park

Review

Amidst the axe throwing and co-working spaces of Boxpark Wembley, there is a string of restaurants and Peninsula appears to be a popular choice, judging by the queues.

The bright wallpapers of this unit are adorned with banana leaves and a photographic slideshow of the dishes on a telly behind the counter might leave you spoilt for choice. The chefs behind Peninsula come with an impressive background of nearly three decades in hospitality – from fine dining restaurants to drawing inspiration from traditional street food dishes in stalls across Malaysia and its neighbouring countries.

It would be rude not to start with the roti canai. I've eaten many of these in London – both good and below average versions – but the one served here at Peninsula ranks high in my list. The two pieces of the flaky, buttery roti was accompanied with a generous portion of yellow dal which had an aromatic hint of coconut oil and a good slap of umami.

Crispy rolls at Peninsula at Boxpark Wembley - Credit: Peninsula

The crispy rolls which come with a choice of filling from mutton, chicken and veggie are fried to perfection. The chicken rolls in particular deserve a special mention as the filling of spiced, shredded chicken along with that breaded, golden crumb can virtually transport anyone beyond Malaysia, straight to the tropical shores of Sri Lanka. #

There are also other signature dishes such as chicken satay, assorted dim-sum, nasi lemak, beef rendang and rice wrapped in banana leaf served with onion sambal, greens and a smaller, but equally satisfying portion of that dal.

Satay skewers at Peninsula at Boxpark Wembley - Credit: Peninsula

The only let-down was the tea, Teh Tarik, which could do with more condensed milk as mine seemed to be watered down a fair bit. But beverages aside, Peninsula is definitely a welcome addition to Wembley’s dining scene and being in Boxpark, you’re guaranteed a good time with live music and plenty to eat and explore.

Peninsula is located at Unit 24 in Boxpark, Olympic Way, Wembley, HA9 0JT and is also available for delivery via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. There is also another branch in Boxpark, Shoreditch. Open all week between 12 noon to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and between 12 noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Rendang at Peninsula - Credit: Peninsula



