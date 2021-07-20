News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Things to do >

Online vegan Nordic treat deli lands in Maida Hill

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:57 PM July 20, 2021   
Indulge in Nordic style vegan treats from an online deli based in Maida Hill

Indulge in Nordic style vegan treats from an online deli based in Maida Hill - Credit: Maini Singh

A new online delicatessen using Nordic inspiration to develop a range of plant-based comfort foods has landed in Maida Hill.

SPIS Vegan is a Norwegian-inspired deli that combines 100 per cent animal-free ingredients with Norway’s exotic flavours and culinary culture.

Founder Lanya Michele said: “Our goal is to make delicious vegan food more accessible than ever. 

"Our savoury products are all-natural, healthy, and delicious, brimming with the taste and zest of Norway, but created right here in our north London kitchen.”

Handcrafted treats include vegan cured meats, cheeses, sauces, picnic foods, and decadent baked goods all created by SPIS Vegan’s chefs using traditional Nordic techniques and umami-rich flavours.

You may also want to watch:

Traditional Norwegian cuisine is heavy in locally-sourced meats, fish, and dairy, and Lanya said it was "quite the challenge" adapting the nation’s dishes into plant-based alternatives.

Dig into truffle and seaweed-infused nut-free cheeses, vegan salami, no-fish smoked salmon, and plant-based brisket made from beetroot.

Most Read

  1. 1 This is when thunder storms could hit north London
  2. 2 Police release CCTV images after Wembley Euro 2020 final violence
  3. 3 Undocumented migrants in Brent denied access to GPs
  1. 4 High Road, Wembley, among Brent street closures next week
  2. 5 'It’s been difficult at times to be a football fan and a person of colour'
  3. 6 Kilburn residents forced to flee homes after flash floods
  4. 7 Northwick Park Hospital doctor receives OBE from Prince Charles
  5. 8 Euro 2020: Teens arrested in connection with unauthorised Wembley access
  6. 9 Woman in court on murder charge after pensioner found decapitated
  7. 10 Police officers charged with taking inappropriate pictures of murdered sisters have plea hearing postponed

Smoky BBQ sauces, intense garlic aiolis, kale salsas, and veggie side dishes also showcase the food culture of the UN’s designated "happiest country in the world".

Visit https://spisvegan.com

Kilburn News
Maida Vale News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Gun crime

Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Isabella Morais, and her father Belmiro with her brother Paolo and friends on Kilburn High Road in the 1990s

Opinion

NW10 is more than just a breaking news story

Isabella Morais

Logo Icon
Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on July 10

Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Residents in Kilburn Square and nearby streets have launched a petition against planned over-developments

Housing

'A human beehive': Petition launched against Kilburn 'over-development'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon