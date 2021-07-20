Online vegan Nordic treat deli lands in Maida Hill

Published: 3:57 PM July 20, 2021

Indulge in Nordic style vegan treats from an online deli based in Maida Hill - Credit: Maini Singh

A new online delicatessen using Nordic inspiration to develop a range of plant-based comfort foods has landed in Maida Hill.

SPIS Vegan is a Norwegian-inspired deli that combines 100 per cent animal-free ingredients with Norway’s exotic flavours and culinary culture.

Founder Lanya Michele said: “Our goal is to make delicious vegan food more accessible than ever.

"Our savoury products are all-natural, healthy, and delicious, brimming with the taste and zest of Norway, but created right here in our north London kitchen.”

Handcrafted treats include vegan cured meats, cheeses, sauces, picnic foods, and decadent baked goods all created by SPIS Vegan’s chefs using traditional Nordic techniques and umami-rich flavours.

Traditional Norwegian cuisine is heavy in locally-sourced meats, fish, and dairy, and Lanya said it was "quite the challenge" adapting the nation’s dishes into plant-based alternatives.

Dig into truffle and seaweed-infused nut-free cheeses, vegan salami, no-fish smoked salmon, and plant-based brisket made from beetroot.

Smoky BBQ sauces, intense garlic aiolis, kale salsas, and veggie side dishes also showcase the food culture of the UN’s designated "happiest country in the world".

Visit https://spisvegan.com