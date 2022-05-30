Marugame Udon set to open in Brent Cross

A chain hailed as “Japan's favourite udon restaurant” is set to open its fifth London branch in Brent Cross within weeks.

Marugame Udon has confirmed its opening in Brent Cross - the retail and leisure destination transforming north west London’s landscape.

A company representative said: “Diners can expect to be greeted with the open-style kitchen where they will be in the centre of the hustle and bustle of the udon kitchen.”

Marugame Udon made its UK and European debut in the capital last year with its flagship site off Liverpool Street, followed by three successive openings in The O2, Canary Wharf and St Christopher’s Place.

Marugame Udon’s 350sqm space at Brent Cross is located on the top floor restaurant level.

The site features 129 covers across one floor for dine-in and will also offer takeaway for customers on-the-go, click and collect and delivery options from partner, Deliveroo.

The representative added: “Local shoppers and visitors from afar will be treated to the taste of an authentic Japanese udon kitchen, where all noodles will be made in-house daily, freshly cut at precisely 60cm and served in steaming hot bowls. Diners can opt for the traditional Kama Age (£3.45), the purest way to eat udon or customer favourite Chicken Katsu Curry Udon (£7.45).

“Marugame Udon has exciting plans to roll out further sites across London, and the rest of the UK and Europe with further London openings confirmed in Argyll Street, Waterloo and The Strand.”

Marugame is the latest big name lined up for Brent Cross, which has now attracted 120 brands.

Chris Barnes, general manager of Brent Cross said: “We’re constantly looking at new ways to shake up our offering and introducing new casual dining concepts where our customers can sit down and have freshly prepared restaurant cuisine has been a big focus this year.

“Marugame Udon is just the start as we look to welcome more brands looking to expand their UK footprint. We can’t wait for Marugame to open.”