The best 5 fish and chip restaurants in Kilburn, according to TripAdvisor

Published: 5:11 PM June 4, 2021   
The Big Bite was found to be Kilburn's best

The Big Bite was found to be Kilburn's best - Credit: Google

There has never been a better time to visit your chippy than National Fish and Chip Day.

To celebrate the occasion, which falls today (Friday, June 4) we have been asking for your opinions on Facebook as to which is your favourite place to buy a cod and chips - or whatever your usual.

Based on the responses and also reviews on TripAdvisor, we have put together a top five chippies in and around Kilburn. 

1) Big Bite, Walm Lane, Willesden.
One Facebook user described the family-run Big Bite as “The best”.

2) The Cod Father, Oldfields Circus, Ealing
The Cod Father is the best ranked fish and chip shop in Brent and Kilburn on Tripadvisor, with 4.5 stars from 283 reviews.

3) Alex Plaice Fish and Chips, Kilburn High Road, Kilburn
Alex Plaice Fish and Chips received 5 stars in all its ten Tripadvisor reviews.

4) Cod’s Plaice, Maygrave Road, Kilburn
Cod’s Plaice, by Kilburn Station, has recently been refurbished, and users praise its convenient location and cleanliness.

5) Mr Fish, Salusbury Road, Queens Park
Mr Fish gets 4 stars out of 183 reviews, with one user commenting: “This place was so good, I had to return and try the haddock as well.”

Kilburn News

