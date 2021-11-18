North London brothers bring Mediterranean flavours to Queen's Park

Golders Green brothers Josh and Paul Katz are opening an all-day restaurant in Queen's Park.

Along with partner Mattia Bianchi they are the successful team behind Berber and Q Grill House in Haggerston and the Tel Aviv-inspired Shawarma Bar in Exmouth Market.

The trio's latest venue is Carmel, a "relaxed" restaurant and bar in Londsdale Road which will also draw on Josh's passion for the bold flavours of North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean - and for cooking with fire.

Chef Josh Katz grew up in Golders Green and previously worked at Zest at JW3 in Finchley Road before co-founding Berber & Q with brother Paul. - Credit: Supplied

A clay oven, long sharing table and open kitchen with seats for watching the chefs will take centre stage at the new venue, which seats 44 indoors and 30 on the outside terrace. Opening on November 25, Carmel will serve classic breakfasts - from challah French toast with blackberry compote, to shakshuka with avocado and tahini. Lunchtime will usher in a grilled cheese sandwich with harissa and quince, flatbreads with changing seasonal toppings, and mussels escabeche.

Meat fish and veggie dishes will be served alongside breakfasts and lunches at the all-day restaurant - Credit: Sam A Harris

And larger dishes on the dinner menu include Tamworth pork chops with confit garlic, preserved lemon, and borlotti, or grilled turbot and clams with fennel. Veggies are not forgotten with potato gnocchi and burnt aubergine or whole roast cauliflower with pomegranate agrodolce on offer - alongside a 60-strong wine list selected by Bianchi.

Pork chops are on the menu at Carmel which opens later this month in Queen's Park - Credit: Sam A Harris

Expect pale wood, terracotta tiling, abundant foliage and a warm convivial space. Josh, who previously worked at Ottolenghi and Zest at JW3 in Finchley Road, says “My brother and I opened Berber & Q six years ago and Carmel maintains our core ethos of celebrating good company and eating great food cooked simply with real care and passion. The menu continues to take inspiration from the Med and The Levant, and makes good use of the wood-fired oven, but we have some completely new creations, and some classic breakfast dishes on there too."

Bookings are live at carmelrestaurant.co.uk

