Michelin-starred Atul Kochlar to open Indian in Wembley Park
- Credit: Jodi Hinds Photography
The 'master of spices' Atul Kochlar is opening his latest Indian street food restaurant in Wembley Park.
The twice Michelin-starred chef is due to open Masalchi in Wembley Park Boulevard on October 25.
With its exotic abundance of Indian spices, Masalchi will open seven days a week with a Pan-Indian menu of dishes based on street food that Atul Kochhar discovered at provincial markets during his back-street travels in India with family, friends and peers.
With capacity for 120 guests, Masalchi’s cuisine is hearty yet simple, offering colourful and flavoursome dishes including a selection of fragrant curries, juicy grills, satisfying half-plates and creamy Handi, Masala and Kalia dishes.
Menu highlights include grills such as Lahori Chaapen (Rustic lamb chops) and Masalchi’s colourful and flavourful Handi, Masala and Kalia dishes include a Chicken Makhan Palak (classic butter chicken with spinach).
Author and TV personality Atul said: “The energy and vibrancy of Wembley Park makes it one of the most exciting places in London right now.
"Opening Masalchi in this sporting, entertainment, shopping and dining destination makes a lot of sense and will be a thrilling next chapter for my hospitality group.”
