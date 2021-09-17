Hospitality Day: Your favourite Brent cafe revealed
Fiona Tovey
- Credit: Google
The Early Bird in Wembley Park has been voted Brent's best cafe to eat and drink in, a poll has revealed.
The eatery in Empire Way was voted the Brent and Kilburn Times readers’ favourite cafe.
We held the informal ballot for London's favourite cafe over the past fortnight in the lead up to National Hospitality Day (September 18) – a celebration of all the places we love to eat and drink at.
Cosmopolitan Caribbean cuisine cafe, Early Bird, in Empire way, has won our Hospitality Heroes award, held over a fortnight ago to nominate favourite café owners.
Entrepreneur Christine Coke, heard the exciting news the day after attending the funeral of a friend who inspired her to start the business 18 years ago.
The mother of two said she will be celebrating with Champagne in her café.
“My friend who inspired me to start the business 18 years ago, died of cancer and the funeral was yesterday, then today I found out I won this award!”
“I was looking up at her picture when I got the good news. I’m proud.”
“I think I stand out because I’m always serving the community.
"During the pandemic, there was a girl who was hungry, so my heart went out to her and I fed her chicken from my café.”
Christine turned her back on a lucrative career in the City and launched her café in November 2004.
She expanded her company a year before Covid hit the industry opening another unit in Willesden catering to hotels and businesses such as Wembley Stadium and SSE Arena.
Christine has a jerk pan enabling her to offer "jerk chicken straight off the grill".
She has recently moved to offer vegan dishes and also has an Indian chef and African chef working with her
Runner up went to XOXO Coffee & Patisserie,in Walm Lane, Willesden.
Co-owner Wajahat Malik said his team were "ecstatic" coming as second favourite in the borough.
"We thank our local community and loyal customers, who have supported us during the pandemic," he added.
We look forward to welcoming our local community as always and soon to be released new menu Items such as the Burritos & Bubble Tea!"
Sorona Café and Kitchen, in College Road, Kensal Rise, came in third place.