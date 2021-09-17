Hospitality Day: Your favourite restaurant... REVEALED
Italian restaurant Sanzio in Willesden Green has been named as the favourite place for Brent and Kilburn Times readers to go out for dinner.
The antipasti, pizza and pasta specialist in Station Parade, has won acclaim for its take on southern Italian cuisine.
We held the informal online ballot over the past fortnight in the lead up to National Hospitality Day (September 18) – a celebration of all the places we love to eat and drink at.
Early Bird in Wembley Park in Empire Way, Wembley Park, came second.
New Kingston Jamaican Cuisine, in Blackbird Hill, Wembley, came third.
Maria Sundrica, owner and manager of Sanzio, said: “We are very happy people voted for us. We hope we will continue to be a favourite restaurant.
“Our customer service has to be 150 per cent all the time, even if there are 50 orders coming in at once.
“We also try to keep a personal service and we know many of our customers by name.”