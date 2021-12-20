Things to do

German Doner Kebab has opened at 54 Willesden High Road - Credit: German Doner Kebab/ Media Zoo

A kebab chain has opened its latest restaurant in Willesden Green.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) welcomed its first customers at 54 High Road, Willesden today - December 20.

The new restaurant has created around 40 jobs, according to GDK. It is the brand’s 30th new UK restaurant this year and 82nd overall.

GDK’s UK managing director Daniel Bunce said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Willesden Green.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK.

“We are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

The Willesden Green restaurant will offer dine-in and takeaway, with click and collect and delivery services also available.