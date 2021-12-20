News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Things to do >

German Doner Kebab opens in Willesden Green

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:42 PM December 20, 2021
German Doner Kebab is due to open on 54 Willesden High Road later this month

German Doner Kebab has opened at 54 Willesden High Road - Credit: German Doner Kebab/ Media Zoo

A kebab chain has opened its latest restaurant in Willesden Green. 

German Doner Kebab (GDK) welcomed its first customers at 54 High Road, Willesden today - December 20.

The new restaurant has created around 40 jobs, according to GDK. It is the brand’s 30th new UK restaurant this year and 82nd overall.

GDK’s UK managing director Daniel Bunce said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Willesden Green. 

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK. 

“We are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

The Willesden Green restaurant will offer dine-in and takeaway, with click and collect and delivery services also available.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 
  2. 2 London police officer fired for racial slur on WhatsApp
  3. 3 Covid-19: Omicron cases explode in Brent over last week
  1. 4 Grieving Kingsbury mother finally allowed to wear navy gown to graduation
  2. 5 Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently
  3. 6 'We're sorry': St Luke’s Hospice Kenton Grange rated 'inadequate'
  4. 7 German Doner Kebab opens in Willesden Green
  5. 8 How much does it cost to live near Brent's best schools?
  6. 9 Jailed: Brent gangsters who shot a man in his stomach at close range
  7. 10 Guilty: Man killed father who defended son from knife attack in Willesden
London Live News
Food and Drink
Willesden News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The High Court in London

Brent: High Court battle to save community centre being sold off

Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Jon Baker, interim Chief Medical Officer for LNWH Trust (right) with former nurse consultant John Ross. 

Covid - A Year On

'We've not stopped seeing Covid patients': Northwick Park chief on...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The centre has opened in a former shop front.

Moorfields Eye Hospital opens Brent Cross diagnostic hub

William Mata

Author Picture Icon